Court to hear allegations of human trafficking and labour exploitation on Irish fishing fleet

By Ann O'Loughlin

A case centred on alleged human trafficking and labour exploitation on the Irish fishing fleet is due before the High Court next month.

The International Transport Worker’s Federation (ITF) has brought proceedings seeking an immediate moratorium on the grant or renewal of work permits under the permit scheme for non-EU fishing industry workers.

The Federation wants a moratorium pending a review of conditions attaching to the scheme.

The ITF went to court after it identified a number of individuals who came here on foot of permits granted under the scheme and who were subsequently alegedly subjected to human trafficking and other severe forms of labour exploitation on Irish fishing vessels.

When the case came before Mr Justice David Barniville today he fixed for hearing next month the Federation's application for injunctions preventing issuing or renewal of permits pending further order.

The judge also granted an application by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission to be joined to the case as an amicus curiae, an assistant to the court on legal issues.

The Commission sought involvement in the case is part of its continuing anti-human trafficking work.