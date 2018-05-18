Court reserves judgement on application by Paddy Jackson to recover legal costs from rape trial

Judgement has been reserved in a case taken by Paddy Jackson to recover the significant legal bill he had to pay for his nine-week rape trial.

The former Ireland and Ulster rugby player made the application in light of his acquittal on charges of rape and sexual assault.

It has been two months since Paddy Jackson was found not guilty of raping and sexually assaulting a woman in his home in south Belfast in June 2016.

He did not qualify for legal aid and had to pay what was described in court today as a “substantial legal bill” out of his own pocket and with some help from his parents, who are both retired.

Today’s application was brought under a piece of legislation in Northern Ireland that deals with the recovery of costs in cases where a person has been acquitted.

Mr Jackson’s barrister, Brendan Kelly QC, pointed out the law allows the court to use its own discretion and he made submissions as to why it should.

He said his client is “without employment and without offer of employment” and has paid an enormous price for the events of that evening, despite what he described as a “resounding acquittal”.

In opposing the application, Toby Hedworth said that should not concern the court and he said costs should not be awarded unless he can show there was “malice, fault or ineptitude on behalf of the prosecution”.

Judge Patricia Smyth has reserved judgement telling parties her decision won't be made soon because of other work pressures.