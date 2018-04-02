Court refuses bail for man charged in connection with €2.5m drugs seizure at Dublin Port

A 55-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Dublin.

Cocaine, heroin and ketamine were discovered when Gardaí and customs officers stopped a truck leaving Dublin Port for Limerick on Saturday.

Alvydus Simkus of Smith Lane, Cathedral Place, County Limerick, was brought before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

An application for bail was rejected and Mr Simkus was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Friday, April 6.