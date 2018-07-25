Court orders primary school board not to advertise for accused principal's replacement

By Ann O'Loughlin

A primary school principal dismissed over alleged "inappropriate behaviour" towards two pupils has obtained High Court orders preventing the school board of management from replacing her or advertising her replacement.

The woman had been principal of a small school for the last 20 years and last year a special needs assistant (SNA) made allegations about "rough holding" of one of the pupils and verbal abuse of another.

These allegations were later downgraded to "inappropriate behaviour". The principal, who was suspended, refutes the allegations.

A generic and unrelated classroom scene

The matter was referred to Tusla the Child and Family Agency which said it had not reached a stage for it to be involved and that was the end of the matter, the principal's counsel Peter Ward, with Mairéad McKenna BL, told the court.

The allegations were at the "very minor end of the inappropriate behaviour spectrum", counsel said. He was making a one-side only represented application to the court seeking to quash the dismissal decision.

Counsel said after the Tusla examination, the school board appointed its own investigator who made no findings but provided statements from others in the school, including those which were supportive of the principal.

After this, the board held a six hour disciplinary hearing and voted 5-0 to dismiss her in a secret ballot. While the principal's union rep was present, she was not.

There were no questions asked about her behaviour but the original SNA complainant gave an account of what she saw. It was a this stage the allegations were downgraded to inappropriate behaviour rather than physical and verbal abuse, counsel said.

In its decision, the board said she was dismissed because of gross misconduct and that the children had blossomed since she was suspended although this is disputed, counsel said.

Under Department of Education rules, she was entitled to appeal to a specially appointed appeals panel, which she did. That panel condemned what had occurred saying proper procedures were not adhered to and recommended her immediate reinstatement.

However, the board refused to do so.

Counsel said case law previously found that recommendations from such panels should only be departed from for very good reasons and there were none in this case.

His client was claiming the decision to refuse to accept the panel's decision was not properly exercised , unfair, unreasonable and a breach of her constitutional rights.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted leave to bring judicial proceedings and also ordered that no steps be taken to replace or advertise her replacement.

He gave liberty to the board to apply to lift the orders on replacing her before the case returns to court next week.