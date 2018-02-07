Court hears owner of properties leased out 31 apartments for just 15% of estimated rental value

By Ann O'Loughlin

The High Court has adjourned an application by joint receivers for possession of 31 apartments in Dublin.

The receivers Luke Charleton and Andrew Collier of EY and Promontoria (Aran) Ltd (PAL) claim there has been interference with the properties located at North Circular Road Dublin, St Clements Road and Upper St Bridget's Road which are all in Dublin 7 by the owner businessman Sean Macklin.

The plaintiffs allege the owner has leased out all of the units for a total of just €3,000 per month, which they claim is about 15% of their estimated rental value.

The properties have been leased to two persons the receivers have had difficulties making contact with.

As a result they have brought proceedings, where they seek various orders including injunctions restraining Mr Macklin with an address Cullyhanna, Newry, Co Armagh from interfering with the the receivership, and that he hand over possession of the properties to the receivers.

Mr Macklin has opposed the applications, which came before the High Court today.

The plaintiffs have also brought proceedings against the two persons who have entered into the lease agreement with the owner Mr Thierry Mangione, who resides at one of the apartments on the North Circular Road and a Ms Eulalia St Maria whose whereabouts are unknown.

Seeking the injunctions Kelly Smith Bl for the plaintiffs said the receivers were appointed by Promontoria, which acquired loans advanced to Mr Macklin by Ulster Bank, in 2014.

The fund made a demand on Mr Macklin for repayment of €17m allegedly owed, which it says was not satisfied. The receivers were appointed over the properties in May 2016.

Counsel said there were a number of "curiosities" about the case.

One was that Mr Macklin without the consent of either Ulster Bank or PAL had in 2016 entered into a letting agreement in respect of the properties, which they say he was not allegedly entitled to do.

Under that agreement all 31 units were let to Mr Mangione and Ms Santa Maria for a total of €3,000 per month, which counsel said was well below its full value.

Counsel said it appeared Mr Macklin seemed to be supporting a leasing agreement which on its face went against his interests.

Counsel, who said the lease agreement expired at the end of last month, said the rental income collected by the receivers went towards reducing Mr Macklin's debt to PAL.

Counsel said there had been difficulties reaching Mr Mangione, but he had e-mailed them looking for a copy of the court documents served on him in his native French.

It had been impossible to locate Ms Santa Maria. She had no on line presence and nobody at the units had heard of her, counsel added.

Counsel said Mr Macklin, who had not disputed the validity of the receivership, had only forwarded rent intermittently to the receivers.

The application for injunctions was adjourned by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart after she was informed by Gavin Ralston SC for Mr Macklin the tenants had applied to renew the tenancy agreement.

Some time was needed to put this renewal application on affidavit, counsel said adding that his client had made payments to the receivers.

The Judge, after voicing her concerns that no information about the purported renewal was given to either the court or the receivers in advance of the hearing, agreed to adjourn the case for two weeks.

The Judge also directed Mr Mackin's solicitors to provide lawyers for the receiver with contact details for the other defendants, including phone email and addresses.