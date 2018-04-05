Court hears one of men accused with Laois GAA player assault said 'sorry' when charged

Two Carlow men have appeared in court today charged with assault causing harm to a Laois GAA player.

Laois intercounty GAA player Daniel O’Reilly sustained head injuries after being assaulted at Potato Market in Carlow Town at around 1am on Easter Monday.

The footballer, who is aged in his early 20s, is said to be in a stable condition in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Laois player Daniel O'Reilly

Tommy Lee Thompson (aged 20) of Springfield Park and Brendan Keating (aged 24) of St Mary’s Park appeared before Carlow District Court court charged with assault causing harm to the Laois footballer

The court heard that Mr Thompson replied "sorry" when he was charged at Kilkenny Garda Station yesterday evening.

Mr Keating made no reply when he was charged with the same offence at Thomastown Garda Station.

The two men were remanded on bail on strict conditions, including that they sign on four times a week at Carlow Garda Station and that they do not interfere with any witnesses in the case.

They are due back in court next month.

- Digital desk