Court hears Kerry jewellers at centre of dispute are to meet in attempt to resolve issue

By Ann O'Loughlin

A dispute between jeweller Brian de Staíc and a rival jewellery maker in Dingle, Co Kerry, is to be discussed at a meeting between the parties within a week, the High Court heard.

If it is not resolved at that meeting, it will come back before the court in two weeks, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart was told.

Mr de Staíc, whose work has been worn by Hollywood stars was given permission by the court last week to serve proceedings at short notice on AJ Bácéir Teoanta, trading as Dingle Goldsmiths.

Mr de Staíc runs a number of shops in Cork and Kerry, including Dingle.

Brian de Staic

He seeks an injunction preventing the defendant from infringing his copyright and passing off its products under the name "Ogham Stone Collection" which he says he is the original creator of.

The case was back before the court today when Majella Twomey BL, for Mr de Staíc, sought an adjournment because a meeting of the parties had been arranged, to take place on a no-prejudice basis, over the next seven days.

It had also been agreed that if the matter is not resolved within that time, the defendant would file replying affidavits which should be delivered no later than July 18.

Ross Aylward SC, for AJ Bácéir, said that for the record his client "wholly refutes" the passing off claim.

He said the particular piece of Ogham Stone jewellery at the centre of the case had in fact been commissioned by the plaintiff.

Ms Twomey said that issue had been dealt with in a letter sent to the defendant by Mr de Staíc's solicitor.

Ms Justice Stewart adjourned the matter for mention to July 18.