Court hears how footage of assault on homeless man in Cork was posted on social media

By Liam Heylin

Video footage of a man being seriously assaulted in Cork city centre was posted on YouTube and one young man was described as “glorying” in the aftermath of the violence.

Two teenagers faced sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court today on charges of engaging in violent disorder.

They were Jordan Waters, aged 19, of 2 Mount St Joseph’s Drive, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, and Ian Condron, aged 18, of 9 Monastery Way, Fairhill, Cork.

Garda Stuart Crichton said the victim was a homeless man who was left with a swelling the size of a golfball to the side of his head after the attack.

While the victim did not want to make a complaint to gardaí and did not want to receive medical attention there was clear video evidence from garda and street CCTV of the attack.

Garda Crichton said that before any of this formal CCTV was harvested there was video footage from a mobile phone posted on YouTube of the violence at Grand Parade, Cork, on October 31, 2016.

Garda Crichton said three men were involved in the attack outside Cork City library.

“The video was put up on YouTube and it went on to social media,” Garda Crichton said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of 18 months suspended on Condren.

“You were 17 at the time. You were drunk and got involved in this altercation. You admitted kicking him four times to the head and chest and glorying in the disgraceful behaviour.

“The probation report says you have shown some level of remorse and have no previous convictions.”

The judge said he would adjourn the sentencing of Waters until June 11 to see how he would get on with the Probation Service.