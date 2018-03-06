Court hears garda chief issued 66 search warrants after €2.28m cash-in-transit robbery in 2005

By Aoife Nic Ardghail

A retired garda chief superintendent has revealed he issued 66 warrants to search private addresses after a €2.28 million cash-in-transit van robbery 13 years ago.

Nicholas Kenneally told Dominic McGinn SC, prosecuting, that he issued the warrants to sergeant colleagues during what was the biggest Garda investigation in history at the time.

Mr Kenneally was shown 12 warrants for different Dublin home addresses and agreed he had issued them after five weeks investigating what was then also the biggest robbery in the State's history.

Niall Byrne (36), Mark Farrelly (46), Christopher Corcoran (70) and David Byrne (45) have all pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the false imprisonment of four members of the Richardson family at their home at Ashcroft, Raheny, Dublin, on March 13 and 14, 2005.

Niall Byrne of Crumlin Road Flats, Dublin, Mr Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock, Mr Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny, Dublin and David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, also pleaded not guilty to robbing Paul Richardson and Securicor of €2.28m on March 14, 2005.

Mr Kenneally agreed with Ciaran O'Loughlin SC, defending Mr Farrelly, that he issued the warrants because gardaí believed they would find evidence from the robbery at these locations.

He agreed these were wigs, a handgun, submachine gun and different phone numbers. He said it was “completely untrue” that the number of warrants issued was part of a “fishing expedition” by investigating gardaí.

Mr Kenneally revealed that he issued each warrant because he had been satisfied there might have been evidence related to the robbery at each of these addresses.

He further accepted that the resident of a home that was searched under one of the 12 warrants shown to him in court had never been prosecuted for the robbery.

Mr Kenneally agreed with Feargal Kavanagh SC, defending Niall Byrne, that legal provisions in those warrants were now deemed unconstitutional. He added that the changes must have been brought in after he had retired.

The witness denied under cross-examination that he had issued a search warrant for the Richardson home.

He agreed with Mr McGinn under re-examination that as a scene of crime, investigators would have “gone through” the Ashcroft premises in Raheny. He confirmed that the Richardsons had never objected to gardaí at their home.

The trial continues before Judge Melanie Greally and an enlarged jury of seven women and eight men.