Court hears former property investor was “robbing Peter to pay Paul”

By Sarah-Jane Murphy

A former property investor who was “robbing Peter to pay Paul” during a series of thefts and frauds which netted him almost €50,000 will be sentenced at the end of May.

Jonathan Chubb (38) of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 34 counts of theft, two counts of providing a false reference, four counts of deception and six counts of possession of a forged driving licence and one count of money laundering on dates between March 2013 and July 2015.

Today Garda Nathan McKenna told Ger Small BL, prosecuting, that Chubb stolen deposits from 11 people, who gave him cash believing he was the landlord of an apartment for rent at Oblate View, Tyrconnell Road, Dublin 8.

Gda McKenna told the court that some of the people Chubb stole from had young children and babies.

He said they were stressed, distraught and scared when they arrived to move into the property and found “maybe fifteen people who had turned up to do the same thing”.

Gda McKenna told Ms Small that one of the injured parties suspected something was wrong after handing over a €900 deposit to Chubb, and she called him and asked for her money back.

Jonathan Chubb (38) of Keeper Road, Drimnagh, Dublin arrives at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today where his sentencing was adjourned. He has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of theft, two counts of providing a false reference, four counts of deception and six counts of possession of a forged driving licence and one count of money laundering on dates between March 2013 and July 2015. Picture: Collins Courts.

But after a phone conversation she then apologised for doubting him, gave him a deposit of €2000 and a box of chocolates by way of apology, the court heard.

Another of Chubb's victims told gardaí the defendant had handed him a key to the apartment and told him the property needed a few repairs and said he could move in the following week.

This man took a photo of Chubb, who was using the name Darren Hartigan, and later gave it to gardaí.

Gda McKenna said one woman, with no family or support in Dublin, found herself and her eight-year-old daughter homeless as a consequence of Chubb's fraud.

The court also heard that Chubb stole four iPhone 5s worth €2,316 from Three Ireland, after he ordered them in the name of a company and did not pay for them.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, said Chubb had been “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

James P Dwyer BL, also defending, said that his client had brought €9,000 to court to be allocated to the injured parties, and would provide further compensation at his next court appearance.

Chubb has 27 previous convictions including 12 for theft and fraud offences and 16 for road traffic offences. He has one conviction for a minor misuse of drugs offence.

Judge Karen O'Connor said Chubb's crimes were very disturbing matters.

“He left people and their babies and young children without accommodation which is the most basic of human needs,” she said.

She adjourned sentencing until May 30, 2018.

Submitted standing order mandates relating to numerous bank accounts

The court previously heard that Chubb submitted standing order mandates relating to numerous bank accounts, accompanied by fraudulent documentation, requesting the transfer of funds on a weekly or monthly basis to accounts linked to him.

He had obtained the bank details of some of the people through his work in the property management industry.

Chubb obtained a total of €13,544 as a result of this scheme and all victims were all reimbursed by the banks.

Another series of offences occurred while Chubb was working with currency trading software company, “Wisefx”, the court heard.

He gave customers his own personal bank details and instructed them to lodge the money to that account and stole €20,500.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, told Judge Karen O'Connor that Chubb's guilty pleas had saved the gardaí, State and witnesses “convoluted, complex and lengthy trials”.

He said the defendant was someone with a strong work ethic who had previously been someone who was trusted and capable.

Mr Bowman said Chubb had significant financial debts after borrowing far beyond his means to expand his company.

He said Chubb had been left destitute as a result of the downturn and suffered disastrous personal consequences.

In March 2015, Chubb received 200 hours community service in lieu of two and a half years imprisonment. He had pleaded guilty to 11 charges of stealing rent money totalling €8,660 in 2012.