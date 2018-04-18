Court hears dealer left cocaine in lunch box for collection at telephone poll

By Gordon Deegan

A Garda surveillance on a telephone pole near the Shannon estuary paid off when a 43-year old drug dealer was spotted leaving two plastic lunch boxes that contained 12 bags of cocaine at the pole.

At Ennis District Court today, Simon McDonagh of Aonach An Chláir, Clarecastle pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supplying cocaine contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on March 14th 2017.

Insp Tom Kennedy told the court that the cocaine had a street value of €660.

Mr McDonagh also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Patrick Durcan described the circumstances of the find as ‘fascinating’ and said that he regarded the offence as very much at the upper end of Section 15 offences.

Giving an outline of the facts in the case, Insp Tom Kennedy told the district court that Detective Garda Gary Stack was conducting a surveillance operation in a rural area at Lissane West, outside Clarecastle near the Shannon estuary on March 14th 2017.

Insp Kennedy said that Det Stack then saw Simon McDonagh arrive and stoop down beside the telephone pole and place the two plastic lunch boxes and went away again.

Det Stack waited for someone else to arrive at the telephone pole.

When no one arrived, Det Stack went over to the pole and discovered the two lunch boxes contained 12 bags of cocaine.

Insp Kennedy said that there were other dealing bags found in the lunch boxes.

Insp Kennedy said that Mr McDonagh admitted to Gardai to selling the cocaine and that the proceeds were for to pay the cost of his own requirements for cocaine. Insp Kennedy said that Mr McDonagh has no previous convictions for drug offences.

Insp Kennedy said that Mr McDonagh left the cocaine at the telephone pole so that he could direct others to the area if they required the cocaine.

Insp Kennedy said that the area “came onto the Garda radar in the context of a Garda operation”.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr McDonagh on bail to re-appear before the court on June 26th for a pre-sentence Probation Report.