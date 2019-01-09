Court hears Cork woman required three weeks of hospital care following alleged stabbing by husband in flat

A court has heard how a Cork woman sustained stab injuries which required hospitalisation for three weeks.

The court heard details of the alleged attack as her husband was remanded in custody on an assault charge.

Brian O’Regan, 43, of flat 1, 2 St Joseph’s Villas, Blackrock Road, Cork, was arrested by Detective Garda Seán Stack and charged with assault causing harm to Marguerite Wiseman on December 2 at their flat.

O’Regan applied for bail through his solicitor Eddie Burke at Cork District Court and said his wife was back living with him since her release from hospital on December 21.

O’Regan said, “I am looking after her, basically. She is not 100%.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “As a result of her injuries?” O’Regan, said, “No, she is fragile.”

Judge Kelleher said after hearing evidence from Det. Garda Stack and from the defendant in the bail application.

“It is an unusual situation. He is now residing with the person who suffered the injuries, this woman is his wife, it is alleged he assaulted her. Garda Stack said Mr O’Regan was in an emotional and volatile state. I am not satisfied (to grant bail). I remand him in custody until January 16.”

Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined O’Regan about the alleged injuries suffered by Ms Wiseman and suggested: “It was life-threatening injuries, she could have died.”

The defendant replied, “I am not a doctor.”

Det. Garda Stack was not concerned about the defendant failing to turn up in court if granted bail but he said: “If released he could commit further serious offences. He is in a volatile and emotional state. The alleged incident was extremely violent resulting in serious stab wounds which required three weeks of treatment in CUH.”