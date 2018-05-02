Court hears claims that mistakes made by armed raiders link men on trial to crime

By Declan Brennan

Mistakes made by armed raiders in a €2.28 million robbery and tiger kidnap allegedly links four men on trial to the crime, a court has heard.

Mark Farrelly (47), Christopher Corcoran (70), Niall Byrne (36) and David Byrne (45) have all pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to the false imprisonment of Securicor driver Paul Richardson and his family at their home at Ashcroft, Raheny, Dublin, on March 13 and 14, 2005.

Paul and Marie Richardson arrive at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Collins

Mr Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock, Mr Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny, Dublin, Niall Byrne of Crumlin Road Flats, Dublin and David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, also pleaded not guilty to robbing Mr Richardson and Securicor of €2.28m on March 14, 2005.

The trial, which began last January before a specially enlarged jury of 15, has reached its final stages. Today Dominic McGinn SC, for the DPP, made a closing speech to the jury in which he commented on the evidence from the perspective of the prosecution.

He told the jury that there was very little dispute that the kidnap and robbery took place. On the night of Sunday March 13 armed raiders burst into the Richardson family home and drove Marie Richardson and her two sons to the Dublin mountains.

The raiders told Mr Richardson to go to work the next day and collect the cash as usual before dropping it off in a car park in west Dublin.

Mr McGinn told the jury that the crime was carried out in a very professional manner and would have required careful planning and involved a number of people.

He said even if some of the accused never set eyes on the family if they were part of the planning and execution, they were guilty by joint enterprise.

He said that despite the obvious professionalism of the crime, inevitably people make mistakes. He said these included leaving behind at the scene a pillow case which one of the kidnappers had used as a makeshift balaclava.

A forensic analysis of this found it had the DNA of Jason Kavanagh on it. Mr Kavanagh is not on trial but is alleged to have been one of the raiders and is linked to a network of nine phones allegedly used by the gang.

Mr McGinn outlined how the other defendants were linked to these numbers. He said that it was “inexorably the case” that these phones were involved in the crime and that “whoever was using those phones was involved in these offences”.

Mr McGinn said that a fluorescent jacket found in the wardrobe of Mr Farrelly was later identified as belonging to Tony Coffey, whose car was stolen days before it was later used in the kidnap.

He said it was perhaps a foolish thing to take a jacket from a stolen car used in a kidnap.

“Mistakes happen. That's how criminals get caught,” counsel said.

Over the coming days the jury, now 14 strong, will hear closing speeches from counsel for the four accused.