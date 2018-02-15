Court hears alleged trespassers demanded '€10,000 per caravan' to vacate business park

By Ann O'Loughlin

A fund appointed receiver has brought High Court proceedings aimed at removing alleged trespassers from a Co Mayo business park.

The action has been brought by Mr Ken Fennell an insolvency practitioner with Deloitte against persons whose identities are currently unknown and who have allegedly taken up residence at the N5 Business Park, Moneen in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Mr Fennell, represented by Brian Conry Bl, claims that caravans have been on the site on an intermittent basis since the receiver's appointment.

The receiver has tried to resolve matters peacefully, but has been unable to get the people to leave.

Mr Conroy told the court that there is a health and safety risk as the site is unsuitable for residential purposes.

The receiver who wants to sell the site said the businesses operating in the park are unhappy with the lack of progress in relation to the matter.

As a result Mr Fennell has brought proceedings seeking various orders including that the persons vacate the business park.

Counsel said his client was appointed as receiver of the business park, which contains commercial units, development land and common areas, by Promontoria (Arrow) Ltd in 2015.

The property is owned by Mr Anthony Gaughan and TJ Gaughan Construction Ltd.

The caravans had been in the park during 2016 and 2017 after gaining entry by removing concrete bollards around various access points in the property.

At one stage a demand of €10,000 per caravan was allegedly made to vacate the park, counsel said.

Permission to serve short notice of the proceedings was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Ms Justice Caroline Costello.

The Judge adjourned the matter for a week.