Court grants repossession order after man ran up mortgage arrears of almost €139,000

By Gordon Deegan

A County Registrar today made an order for the re-possession of a home of a Co Clare businessman after accusing the man of "playing a game" with his bank.

At the re-possession court in Ennis, Clare County Registrar Pat Wallace granted Permanent Tsb possession of the home after stating that the man “has gone 10 years without repaying the loan”.

The court heard that the man had run up arrears of €138,640 and the balance, before arrears, owed on the mortgage was €127,960.

Mr Wallace said that he was granting the order for possession “on the basis that I know that you could have paid and you didn’t pay. You understand that? Thanks very much.”

The repayments on the mortgage were €1,100 per month and the man said that he was making payments of €600 per month since 2014.

However, Mr Wallace said: “You took out the loan. You promised to pay it back and you haven’t paid it back in 10 years. That is the essence of it.”

The man said that he hoped to reach a settlement with Permanent Tsb on the monies owed.

Mr Wallace asked: “What are going to settle with? I think you could have paid and you decided not to pay. You have played a game in the hope that that would happen and that hasn’t happened at all.”

In reply, the man said: “I wasn’t under the illusion that it was going to go away.”

Mr Wallace said: “I can understand people coming in here who have lost their jobs during the recession or have had income reduced or they made an effort. I think you sat at home and consciously said ‘I won’t pay this loan. I can pay more and I won’t pay’”.

The man replied: “I was self-employed at the time. The recession also hit me. I paid €600 every month.”

In reply, Mr Wallace said: “You have gone 10 years without paying your loan. That is the reality. That is what this adds up to. They are the figures.”

Mr Wallace said that he was granting the order for repossession with a stay for 12 months. The man said that he had retained solicitors to represent him and he was looking for a statement of affairs from the bank on his account.

In a separate case, a borrower told Mr Wallace that he hadn’t paid any money on his mortgage in six years because of advice received.

The man has allowed arrears of €107,048 be built up and the balance before arrears on the mortgage owed is €264,000 to permanent Tsb.

The man said that he didn’t pay anything on the loan in the last six a half years “because the advice I got in the beginning was not to pay and it was wrong advice”.

The man said that he repaid €1,000 on April 10th last. He said: “I have paid the mortgage for the last couple of months and I will be making a payment later on today.”

He said: “It is my family home and my daughter’s family’s home.”

Mr Wallace said that the arrears of €107,000 “are hopeless”. Mr Wallace said: “The reality is that you didn’t make any effort to repay this loan for a considerable length of time.”

The man replied: “I was depressed, I didn’t know where I was. I am back on my feet now.”

The man said that he had the house for sale but there was no buyer. He said: “I am doing my best at the moment to try to pay the mortgage.”

Mr Wallace said: “I am going to adjourn this four months. I want you to consider your options. If the lender doesn’t agree to any resolution, I will be granting an order for possession. If the lender doesn’t agree, I suggest you sell.”