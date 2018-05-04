Court grants care order after hears boy, 12, punched father number of times

By Gordon Deegan

A judge has granted an emergency care order in the case of a 12-year old boy who lashed out at his father punching him several times in the face.

At the Family Law Court in Ennis, Judge Patrick Durcan granted the eight day emergency care order in response to the application by TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency (CFA) after finding that there is an immediate risk to the health of the child over the parent’s inability currently to parent the boy

The boy’s parents do not live together and share custody of the child.

At a hand-over this week, the boy left his mother’s care, went to his father and punched him in the face a number of times.

A social worker for TUSLA told the court: “He then managed to sit on his mother’s car to prevent her leaving because he didn’t want to stay with his father that day.”

The social worker said that the boy has been violent on numerous occasions.

She said: “The mother told me that the child had assaulted her the previous day as well where the child locked her into the utility room at their home for some time.”

Solicitor for TUSLA, Kevin Sherry said that the child “presents with significant emotional difficulties and he lashed out at his father”.

Mr Sherry said that there were safety concerns for the boy and the Gardai were called and they believed it necessary to invoke special powers under child care legislation.

Mr Sherry said that the boy is now in emergency private foster care.

The TUSLA social worker told the court: “The family is well known to us because we have been working with them a long time to support the parents because of the severe behavioural issues of this lad.”

She said: “The parents are doing everything in their power to care for him and although he has been violent on numerous occasions, they are very dedicated to him and wish to care for him but they were really at the end of their tether yesterday. It was just too much.”

The social worker said that the parents are in agreement with the Emergency Care Order “because they are not able to take the child back right now”.

Judge Durcan granted an eight day emergency care order application.