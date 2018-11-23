Couple found dead in Kilkenny named locally; Post-mortem due today

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out later on the couple suspected of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning in their Kilkenny home.

They have been named locally as Michael Hurley and his partner Mary Holohan, who were discovered by family members late on Tuesday night.

Mr Hurley who was in his 80s and his longtime partner, Ms Holohan - in her late 70s - had been living in a house in Kilderry, on the Johnswell Road outside Kilkenny City for many years.

The scene where an elderly couple were found dead at Kilderry, on the Johnswell Road outside Kilkenny city. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

On Tuesday night, family members discovered their bodies in the bungalow.

It is feared their remains may have been there for a number of days.

Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning is being examined as one of the causes of their deaths.

The State Pathologist has been notified and Gardaí spent much of yesterday at the scene.

Their bodies have been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital.

The couple has been described by neighbours as a quiet couple, who were always very supportive of local community fundraisers.

They were regularly seen old time dancing in Kilkenny city.

