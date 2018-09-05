Country ready for different type of presidency, Joan Freeman believes

Pieta House founder Joan Freeman believes the country is ready for a different type of presidency.

The mental health advocate was one of eight people who spoke to Roscommon County Council this afternoon as possible candidates seek an official nomination.

Sean Gallagher also formally addressed the meeting.

Presidential candidate Joan Freeman at Roscommon County Council. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Joan Freeman says that the Ireland of 2018 is very different from the one that elected Michael D Higgins.

"There was a comfort about Michael D because we were going through an economic crisis," she said.

"Just think where we are seven years later.

"Seven years ago online stuff, social media, was in a different world.

"Now these are the challenges not only facing children, but parents.

There were different challenges.

Digital Desk