Country braced for Storm Diana as Met Eireann issues Status Yellow wind and rain warnings

Unsettled weather is on the way as Storm Diana heads towards the country.

The worst of the wind and the rain is expected on Wednesday, but Met Eireann says conditions will deteriorate from tonight.

The recent cold and sunny spells are set to be blown away by heavy rain and gales, some severe, in the middle of the week.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt on Wednesday.

After building in the Atlantic, Storm Diana is due to arrive on Wednesday as a low-pressure system tracks to the north of Ireland.

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

It will be in operation from 2am to 2pm on Tuesday.

Rain Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo

Valid: Tues 2am to Tues 2pm

Warning details: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/vWty52T6yO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 26, 2018

They have also issued a Status Yellow wind warning Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo which will be in force between 3am and 3pm on Tuesday.

They expect wind speeds of around 50-65km/hr with gusts from 90-100km/hr expected, possibly higher along exposed coasts.

Forecaster Matthew Martin says other weather warnings may be issued.

He said: "At present, it looks like there will be some level Yellow warnings for tonight and probably again for Wednesday.

"We are currently assessing the situation."

- Digital Desk