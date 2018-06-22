Country at risk of another property bubble
The country could be about to get caught up in another property bubble.
A UCD academic says that prices are being pushed up by international firms investing in buy-to-let premises.
Michelle Norris is warning those overseas firms could pull out of Ireland "in the morning", bursting the bubble.
Architect Mel Reynolds says it is part of a pattern:
"We're probably one of the most volatile markets in the world, we're certainly the most volatile in Europe," he said.
Digital Desk
