Counting of ballots to begin as polls indicate landslide support to repeal ban on abortion

Counting of ballots in the abortion referendum will commence at 9am this morning after two exit polls carried out last night predicted a landslide victory for the Yes campaign.

RTÉ and Irish Times exit polls predicted a 69-31% and 68-32% vote in favour of repealing the Eight Amendment 35 years after the divisive abortion ban was introduced.

An exit poll has projected that 72% of women voted for repeal of the Eighth Amendment along with 65% of men https://t.co/hdjzBpBmD2 via @rtenews. — RTÉ (@rte) May 25, 2018

A breakdown of the RTÉ poll projected that 65.9% of men voted Yes, with 72.1% women voting in favour of repeal, while among the 18-24 age group, the Yes vote is projected at 87.6%, and for 25-34 year-olds it is 84.6%.

Last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said history will be made today after yesterday's "democracy in action" while Health Minister Simon Harris said he hopes he will be "waking up to a country that is more compassionate, careful and respectful".

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was "proud to be Irish" after the polls indicated "a stunning result that will bring about a fundamental change for the better".

Thank you to everybody who voted today - democracy can be so powerful on days like today - looks like a stunning result that will bring about a fundamental change for the better. Proud to be Irish tonight. Thank u to all at @Together4yes — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 25, 2018

Leading members of the no campaign conceded defeat in the country’s abortion referendum before polls even closed yesterday, amid stronger-than-expected voter turnout.

Admitting they were outgunned during the campaign, No campaigners have warned however they will fight the proposal to legalise abortions as proposed when the legislation goes through the Oireachtas.

The LoveBoth campaign said the results of the exit polls “paint a bleak picture for retention of the Eighth Amendment.”

Spokesperson Dr Ruth Cullen said: “If the exit polls are borne out today, it will represent a sea-change on abortion in Ireland and sadly pave the way for an abortion regime that has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with abortion on demand.

"It’s most regrettable the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and some leading medics received a free pass from scrutiny in pushing for abortion.

"We will hold the Taoiseach to his promise that repeal would only lead to abortion in very restrictive circumstances," she said.

Just before polls closed at 10pm last night and turnout was reported to be high across much of the country, with some areas in Dublin exceeding 70%, well ahead of recent referendums.

Ballot boxes from more than 6,500 stations across the country will be opened this morning and it is expected the count will be complete by this afternoon before the official result is announced in Dublin Castle.

- Digital Desk