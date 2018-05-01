Countess Markievicz could be first woman commemorated on O'Connell Street

Dublin City Councillors will vote next month on plans that would make Countess Markievicz the first woman to be commemorated on O'Connell street.

Independent City Councillor Vincent Jackson is behind the motion - he thinks Countess Markievicz would be the ideal choice to represent the 1916 rebels on the city's main thoroughfare.

However Councillor Mannix Flynn is against the move.

He said: "I believe that Countess Markievicz is well represented but these token gestures don't engrace anybody, they are a patronising politic and I'd imagine that Markievicz if she was alive today with her radical views would turn around and dismiss this nonsense."

- Digital Desk