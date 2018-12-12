Counterfeit cosmetics could be harmful for your health, HPRA and HSE warns

Counterfeit cosmetics could cost you your health, Ireland's medicines, the Health Products Regulatory Authority and the Health Service Executive has warned.

Both the HPRA and the HSE are advising consumers to be vigilant when purchasing cosmetic products for Christmas.

Some of the 728 counterfeit and imitation cosmetics seized last year by Revenue's Customs Service contained arsenic and lead.

Most of the products seized were eyeshadows and lip products.

The HPRA urges people to physically check counterfeit cosmetics for uneven fill levels, faded packaging, misspellings, differences in the product name or print and mirrors which don't fit or are of bad quality.

Some of the products seized last year had been bought online from websites based outside the EU and through social media.

Counterfeit and imitation cosmetics were also found in some trade shows and at markets throughout the country.

READ MORE: 103 cruise ships to visit Cork in 2019

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner and Urban Decay were among some of the counterfeit cosmetic brands found to contain illegal substances last year.

Cosmetic product manager with the HPRA, Emer O'Neill, warned that prolonged exposure to arsenic and lead could cause severe harm to the brain, kidneys and other organs.

“Beauty brands usually list their licensed retailers on their websites and this is the best way for consumers to ensure that they are purchasing a legitimate cosmetic product,” she said.