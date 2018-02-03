Counter-terrorism proposals covering passenger information on flights to and from Ireland approved

New counter-terrorism proposals have been approved covering passenger information on flights to and from Ireland.

It is proposed, a Passenger Information Unit be established, to collect, process and transfer data in Ireland and other EU member states.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan insists robust data protection safeguards will be built into the legislation needed for the new unit.

He said: “The proposed new PNR system is recognised across the EU as a key element in the fight against terrorism.

"This shared intelligence resource will be available to law enforcement and other competent authorities throughout the EU.

"It will facilitate informed, coordinated and targeted action among Member States and enhance national and EU security to protect the safety and lives of individual citizens”.

The initiative is part of an EU approach to counter-terrorism and serious crime.