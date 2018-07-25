Counsellor blames #MeToo movement for making men worried about showing physical affection
The #MeToo movement is being blamed for making men worried about physical contact with women.
One prominent counsellor thinks the movement is necessary after decades of sexual harassment but claims it is left many people feeling anxious about showing physical affection.
Tony Moore a counsellor at Talk Point Counselling says social touching is an important part of human connection.
He said:
- Digital Desk
