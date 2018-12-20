Counsel claim museum accepts it did not apply proper procedures over sexual harassment claims

The National Museum of Ireland appears to have accepted it did not apply proper procedures when it suspended one of its assistant keepers over complaints about sexual harassment, it has been claimed in the High Court.

Dr Andrew Halpin, Yellowmeadows Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, has brought proceedings against his employer challenging the decision to suspend him as assistant keeper of Irish antiquities following media reports in February 2017 of alleged sexual harassment.

"The National Museum of Ireland seems to be tacitly saying it did not apply proper procedures", his counsel Frank Callanan said on Thursday when counsel for the museum asked for another adjournment so that there could be correspondence between the parties.

File image of National Museum of Ireland

Mr Callanan complained they had failed to deliver a replying affidavit as directed by the court last month.

Oisin Quinn SC, for the Museum, said the position was more nuanced than that.

There were a number of difficulties including that certain employees no longer work for the museum and there was now an issue over whether the matter should be dealt with under the civil service code or under another policy of the museum.

His side wanted to deal with these matters through correspondence with Mr Halpin's solicitors and could do so over coming weeks, he said.

Mr Callanan said the fact remained his client was suffering enormous damage to his reputation in circumstances where the museum appeared to be saying now that proper procedures had not been applied.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said she would adjourn to the New Year.

However, she told Mr Quinn Mr Callanan had made it clear they were not interested in further correspondence and wanted an affidavit from the museum replying to an earlier Halpin side affidavit.

That should be provided by January 15 and the case could come back to court the following week.