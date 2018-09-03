Councillors to debate blocking sale of state's last Magdalene Laundry

A motion aiming to block the sale of the last Magdalene Laundry in the possession of the state will be debated by Dublin City councillors tonight.

It is set to be sold to a Japanese no-frills hotel chain, which survivors say is insulting to the memory of those who were forced to work there.

Photo: Uplift

The local authority plans to use the money to redevelop buildings in the Sean McDermott Street area for housing.

Campaigners are calling on the council to use the building for a different purpose, with a petition signed by close to 10,000 people sent to councillors.

"The horrors of the past can only be overcome if we face them," said Uplift founding director Siobhan O’Donoghue.

"To simply sell off this building to a budget hotel chain is an insult - and it’s damaging to the women who faced abuse there.

"That’s why it’s so important we force Dublin City Council to stop the sale of this building - and instead use the building to make sure we never forget what happened instead."

Digital Desk