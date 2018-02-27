Councillors opposing Scientology plans for playground in Dublin

Councillors in Tallaght are opposing Scientology plans to build a playground in Firhouse.

The church has applied for planning permission to add it to its recently opened Victory Centre.

Child protection concerns have been raised because of its proximity to schools and request for CCTV.

Local Fine Gael councillor Brian Lawlor outlines why people are opposed.

He said "It's a change of planning for that particular site, that site was a place of worship for their own followers to come in there and worship.

"That park is a diversity park, so people are against lights, cameras and all that."