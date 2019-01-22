Councillors express height concerns over apartment block

The plan to build an eight storey apartment complex on Griffith Avenue, Dublin is raising some concerns.

Councillors have been told that the Government's new guidelines on height which was introduced in December would overrule the Council's current height limit.

The development of the 377 apartments in Marino would break Dublin City Council's height threshold by over 60%.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Deirdre Heney expressed concern that the site will be overdeveloped:

"Dublin City Council's chief Executive Owen Keegan will be submitting an observation to An Bord Pleanála he will take account of the expressions of concern from local public representatives.

"Members of the public have until Febraury 1st to submit their observations."

