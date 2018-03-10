Councillor describes Hutch/Kinahan feud as a 'cancer' gripping Dublin

A Dublin Councillor has described the ongoing Hutch/Kinahan feud as a ''cancer'' gripping the capital.

Nial Ring, a Councillor representing the North Inner City area, made the comments following the arrest of four men this morning as part of an organised crime operation by gardaí.

3 men in their 20s and 30s were arrested for conspiracy to murder while a fourth man was later arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

A number of weapons were also seized.

With the addition of 40 Gardaí to the area, Councillor Ring hopes gangland feuds can be eradicated.

"Well I described it as a cancer that's eating away at the heart of the north inner city community, but the good thing now is the cancer can be cured and I would hope this particular cancer can be taken out of our area," he said.

