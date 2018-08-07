Councillor calls for immediate action on crack cocaine in Dublin

There is a call for immediate action to tackle a rise in crack cocaine use across Dublin.

Local drug task forces and Gardaí say there has been an increase in crime linked to use of the drug in the past year.

Councillor Noeleen Reilly, who sits on Ballymun's drug task force, says crack cocaine has become more widely available.

"The drugs task forces are telling us that ex-heroin addicts are being targeted, that may have been on methadone, and that they have fallen into addiction with crack cocaine which is terrible," said Cllr Reilly.

"I don't think it's a new problem but it's a bigger problem than it was."

