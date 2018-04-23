Council working with families affected by new Dublin Airport runway plans
23/04/2018 - 21:30:00Back to Ireland Home
Fingal County Council has confirmed it is working with families affected by plans for a new runway at Dublin Airport.
However, it has issued a clarification over recent media reports about traveller accommodation at the Collinstown Site.
The council says it is involved in providing a replacement site, but contrary to some media reports the issue of monetary compensation does not arise.
Details of the council's alternative plans are available on their website.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here