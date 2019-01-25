Council worker critical following accident in Tullamore

An Offaly Council worker has been hospitalised following an accident in Tullamore.

The man in his 50s suffered serious injuries at Kilbride Plaza at around 9.40am this morning.

The victim had been taken to Tullamore Hospital where his condition has been described as critical but stable.

Gardaí say the scene is being preserved for the Health and Safety Authority to carry out a full investigation.

The local authority says it has begun its own inquiries into what happened.