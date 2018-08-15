Council to hear pitches from five potential Presidential candidates, but not 'Candidate X'

Presidential hopefuls will make their pitches to Carlow County Council this afternoon, seeking a nomination to run for the Áras.

Five potential candidates will address the council looking for its backing, as the bid to get on the Presidential ballot continues this afternoon.

Candidates need four local councils, or 20 TDs or Senators to support them in order to run.

This afternoon, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, businessman Gavin Duffy, artist Kevin Sharkey, former Aer Lingus worker Patrick Feeney and Athlone woman Marie Goretti Moylan will make their pitches to the council.

Artist Kevin Sharkey

They will have a 15-minute speech followed by questions and answers.

Carlow will be the second council to hear from candidates with more meetings planned in the coming weeks.

The council also received a letter asking them to back Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv, but members said they could not invite him in without a letter of intent to run from the Deputy himself.

Councillors said they also received requests for backing from someone who called themselves 'Candidate X', promising to run on two policies - to close every mosque in the country, and to march to Downing St and ask for the six counties back.

The council will not be hearing from 'Candidate X'.