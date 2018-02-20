Council to examine alternatives to Leaving Cert exam assessment

Experts are beginning a review of the Leaving Cert today.

They will explore ways to make the assessment less exam-focused and how to encourage students to consider alternatives to college.

The Irish Times reports that the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) will look at why countries like Sweden and the Netherlands have a higher uptake on apprenticeships.

They report that these countries no longer assess students on the basis of a single final exam, but have a much greater focus on classroom-based assessments which are marked by teachers at the end of each school term.