Council may challenge An Bord Pleanala's rejection of College Green plaza
01/11/2018
Dublin City Council is considering challenging the decision to reject plans for the civic plaza at College Green.
An Bord Pleanala turned down the €10m scheme two weeks ago due to concerns about transport and traffic.
It is reported in The Irish Times that the council is considering applying for a judicial review of the decision.
The council's head of traffic Dick Brady said there is an "urgent need" to reconfigure the area.
