Council may challenge An Bord Pleanala's rejection of College Green plaza

Back to Ireland Home

Dublin City Council is considering challenging the decision to reject plans for the civic plaza at College Green.

An Bord Pleanala turned down the €10m scheme two weeks ago due to concerns about transport and traffic.

It is reported in The Irish Times that the council is considering applying for a judicial review of the decision.

The council's head of traffic Dick Brady said there is an "urgent need" to reconfigure the area.

An artist's impression of the proposed College Green plaza.

KEYWORDS:

College GreenplanningDublin

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland