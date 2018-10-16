Council gets complaints about Garda speed vans outside graveyards during funerals
Gardai are being told to stop parking speed camera vans outside graveyards when funerals are taking place.
According to the Irish Independent, some vans have been catching mourners speeding at a number of spots in Co. Kerry.
In one case, a speed camera van had been set up half an hour before a burial.
Kerry County Council has received a number of complaints from people who have called the practice disrespectful.
