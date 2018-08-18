Cost of playing Lotto to rise next month

The cost of playing Lotto is set to rise.

The price of a normal two-line ticket with Lotto Plus will go up by €1, with the prize fund set to increase from €500,000 to €1m.

It is the second rise in price since the National Lottery was bought by Canadian operator, Premier Lotteries Ireland, three years ago.

According to the Irish Times, the increase will come into effect from Saturday, September 1.