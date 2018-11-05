Cost of owning and maintaining a home rises to more than €16,000 a year

The cost of owning and maintaining a home in Ireland has risen to more than €16,000 a year.

That is an increase of more than €350 from 2017.

A survey from AA Home Insurance shows the main reasons are increasing mortgage repayments and energy costs.

Director of Consumer Affairs with AA, Conor Faughnan, says it is even worse for those who bought before 2007.

"If you're an individual who bought your house pre-2007, then for you the cost of running your home is about five grand a year more," said Mr Faughnan.

"And the basis of that is that you will pay that much more in mortgage costs.

"So we still have that isolated generation who paid over the odds in 2007 or before 2007 and they are still carrying that mortgage debt."

- Digital Desk