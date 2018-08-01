Cost of hotel accommodation on the up; Average room rate €111

The cost of hotel accommodation is on the up - with the average room rate rising to €111 last year.

Figures from accountancy firm Crowe show a 7% rise in prices last year - well ahead of inflation.

The report shows bookings are at record levels, with occupancy rates highest in Dublin.

Aiden Murphy from Crowe says there are still big regional differences when it comes to prices.

He said: "The highest price would be in the Dublin region at €138 and the lowest price would be in the western seaboard at €88."

