Corporate watchdog argues INM should not be entitled to a 'special rule'

By Ann O'Loughlin

Independent News & Media effectively wants a “special rule” giving it a legal right to be heard before the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) seeks the appointment of inspectors arising from concerns about the conduct of its affairs, the High Court has been told.

What INM argues for would involve introducing “remarkable precondition” to the entitlement of public bodies to go to court and raised fundamental questions about the court’s entitlement to administer justice in public and in accordance with law, Brian Murray SC said.

In arguments for the Director of Corporate Enforcement Ian Drennan (ODCE) opposing INM’s judicial review challenge to the decision to seek inspectors, Mr Murray said there was no legal obligation on the ODCE to consult INM before going to court.

Independent House.

INM’s contention there was such an obligation is “unstateable” and its case for judicial review of the ODCE decision to seek inspectors should fail, he said.

INM had produced no legal authority to support its case “and you can be absolutely certain they have looked”, he told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan.

This judicial review puts “exclusive” emphasis on the impact on INM’s share price of the ODCE application and contends that companies without share prices don’t suffer such reputational and economic damage, he said.

This meant INM was advocating a “special rule” for public companies, the “largest, best resourced and most powerful companies in the State”.

What INM envisaged is that the ODCE has to write to the company, say he is proposing to appoint an inspector, the company’s lawyers then look for reasons and the ODCE gives a summary of those.

“Does anyone seriously believe that is going to be acceptable? “ he asked. “Of course not.”

If INM’s arguments in this judicial review are right, that “endlessly self-replicating procedure” is the scenario, he said.

The courts have clearly stated the fact proceedings such as this may cause embarassment, reputational injury, inconvenience or even damage is not in itself a reason for imposing an obligation on the applicant to consult, he said.

INM had shown no exceptional circumstances to require that it be consulted.

Every State applicant that brings proceedings such as this ground those on facts or opinions which are not the same as the findings of an inquiry, he also argued.

“Context is everything” and the facts and opinions of the ODCE were presented for the purpose of the court making findings and not anyone else.

The ODCE is presenting a case, he is not presenting a report with “findings” or “conclusions” and it was “absurd” for INM to argue otherwise.

Ian Drennan.

The initiation of the ODCE application was not, contrary to what INM argues, the “last” step in the process, he said.

This was because, after the ODCE application is initiated, INM files its response and there would be a hearing later to decide whether inspectors should be appointed. That decision would be made by the court having heard the sides.

Today is the second day of INM’s application for judicial review over the application for inspectors, initiated last March following the ODCE’s year long investigation into matters at INM. The ODCE application will only be heard if INM loses its judicial review.

Mr Drennan sought the appointment of inspectors over concerns about an alleged data breach at INM over a period from October 2014 and other issues arising from protected disclosures made by former INM CEO Robert Pitt and INM Chief Financial Officer Ryan Preston on dates in 2016 and 2017.

INM argues there is no basis for appointment of inspectors and contends the ODCE application was made in breach of its right to be heard and to fair procedures.

It says it should have been given critical information in the possession of the ODCE concerning the data breach and given an opportunity to act on that, and to respond to the various concerns of the ODCE, before the inspectors application was initiated.

It also says it has a very high standard of corporate governance and denies any wrongdoing.