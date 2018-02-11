Corporate donations sought to help fund Dublin event hosting Pope Francis

Irish businesses are being approached by the Catholic Church to help cover the cost of the Pope's visit here later this year.

The Sunday Business Post reveals Pope Francis' visit and hosting the World Meeting of Families event in Ireland could cost around €20m.

Individual and corporate donations are being sought in return for tickets to the Pastoral Congress in the RDS.

A spokesperson for the event told the paper it is too early to assess how much money has been raised to date in relation to the overall target.

