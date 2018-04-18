Coroner advises family to get health check after inquest finds woman died of suspected Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

By Louise Roseingrave

A coroner advised a family to avail of a health check after their mother died from suspected Sudden Adult Death Syndrome.

Denise Fitzgerald (aged 56) a legal secretary from Creighton Street, Dublin 2, died on October 3, 2016.

The cause of her death was undetermined, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

The woman was found unresponsive in her home shortly after 9am by her son who arrived at the house after bringing his son to school.

“I had walked to school with my son and when I got to her house the dogs were barking,” Peter Fitzgerald said.

"That was unusual. Mam was lying on the sitting room floor. One of the dogs was sitting beside her.”

Her medication, crumpets and a cup of tea were on the kitchen counter, the tea was still lukewarm

Mr Fitzgerald checked for a pulse and called an ambulance. He provided chest compressions while waiting for the ambulance.

He had last seen his mother the previous day when he left the house at noon to go to work.

Mrs Fitzgerald was rushed to St James’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

In his autopsy, Pathologist Dr Brian Pierce ruled out a number of common causes of sudden death including a heart attack, a clot in the lung, a brain haemorrhage or stroke and the effect of medication.

“There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in her system,” Dr Pierce said.

The cause of death was undetermined, according to Dr Pierce.

“They could not put their finger on exactly why she collapsed that morning. It could have been Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, where the heart just stopped beating.

"In those circumstances, it is recommended that family – all blood relations – get themselves checked as well,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

The coroner reassured Mr Fitzgerald that there was nothing he could have done to change the outcome of what happened.

“Tragically something very sudden had happened to your late mother to make her heart stop,” Dr Cullinane said, returning an open verdict because there was no evidence to determine exactly what caused her death.