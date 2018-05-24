Cork University Hospital worst affected as 370 patients wait on hospital trolleys across the country

370 people are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country this afternoon.

According to the INMO, Cork University Hospital is most overcrowded with 38 people in need of a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is next with 32 patients waiting, followed by University Hospital Galway with 31.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Cork University Hospital, Overcrowding, Health

 

