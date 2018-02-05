Cork to Limerick motorway and Dublin Airport included in €115bn National Development Plan

The Rural and Community Development Minister says he believes the new National Development Plan will promote jobs in rural communities.

Michael Ring was speaking after a Cabinet meeting to discuss the National Planning Framework and the 10-year Capital Plan.

It is reported the Capital Plan will include a €115bn injection into the country's infrastructure with the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund increasing investment in rural towns.

Up to €90bn will come from the Exchequer with the remaining €25bn coming from commercial State-owned enterprises.

A second runway at Dublin Airport, the building of the M20 motorway between Cork and Limerick and an expansion of the DART are among the projects to get funds.

Minister Ring said he is happy with what is being proposed.

He said: "People want to live in rural Ireland, people want to see infrastructure in rural Ireland. People want to see jobs in rural Ireland and people want to live in rural Ireland.

"So what we have to do as a Government, and in this plan, is to make sure that the infrastructure is in rural Ireland and that the jobs are in rural Ireland."