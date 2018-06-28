Cork to be fastest growing Irish city over the next 20 years

Cork is set to become the fastest growing city in the country over the next 20 years.

Today's annual congress of the International Academy of Urbanism will hear that its population is set to treble.

Delegates will discuss the challenges it faces and how to ensure a quality of life is maintained for residents.

Cork City Council Deputy Chief Executive Pat Ledwidge says a lot of issues for the city need to be tackled.

"We're basically trying to bring prosperity to our citizens, and to do that we have to provide them with jobs, we have to provide them with a good environment in which to live, we have to look at issues such as education, we have to look at issues such as housing, and we have to look at how we do all this in a sustainable way, so we don't jeopardise the future for the urgency of the present," he said.

- Digital Desk