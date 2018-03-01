Cork teen in critical condition after freak snow accident

By Eoin English

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital in Cork tonight after a freak weather-related accident on the northside of city.

There are fears the young man, who suffered an horrific neck injury, may be paralysed from the neck down.

The incident occurred in the Mayfield area around 3pm - before the 4pm red weather alert kicked in and from when people were advised to stay indoors.

It is understood that the young man and his father had been out for a walk in the snow, and were at a local sports field, when the accident occurred.

It is understood that the young man climbed onto a low wall to get a better view, when he slipped and fell awkwardly.

His father raised the alarm and emergency services, including HSE paramedics and a unit of Cork City Fire Brigade, rushed to the scene.

But the young man's neck injury was so severe that his father collapsed at the scene, and a second ambulance was tasked.

Both were taken to hospitals in the city. The father is expected to make a full recovery, but his son's injuries are very severe.

While the south of the country has yet to feel the full force of Storm Emma, the red weather alert remains in place and has been extended until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Eireann says sub zero temperatures and icy conditions are set to continue overnight.

Strong winds will develop with heavy snow showers and high accumulations in some areas.

These severe conditions are likely to persist late into Friday.

A tidal flood alert is in place for Cork city for high tide just after 5am tomorrow.

There is also a significant risk of flooding in the low lying areas of Bantry, Clonakilty, Midleton and Youghal at around 6am and 6pm tomorrow, and around 6am on Saturday.

The authorities have advised people to continue to heed warnings for people to remain in-doors until the severe weather has passed.

Emergency services will remain in position overnight to respond to emergency situations.