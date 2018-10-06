Cork swimming pool closed after car crashes through wall

By Rob McNamara

A car was driven through the wall of a swimming pool in Cork last night.

The car, a black Volkswagen, accidentally hit a wall in the Gus Healy Municipal Pool building in Ballinlough coming through a fire exit door and causing significant damage.

The pool, which is operated by Leisure World on behalf of Cork City Council will remain closed for today and it is not known when it will reopen.

A Garda spokesperson said:

“The incident took place at 10.20pm on Friday night at the Gus Healy swimming pool. A vehicle drove through the wall of the swimming pool in an accidental collision and there were no injuries.”

A staff member at the pool said:

We are closed today and we are not sure when we are going to reopen. We are getting someone in to assess the structure of the building.

The pool is open all year round and is available to clubs, schools and other organisations, as well as to the general public at certain times.

It is not believed that there was anybody in the pool at the time of the incident but children's swimming lessons had been held earlier in the evening before the incident.