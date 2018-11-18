Cork shop has a lot of locals visiting to see if they won last night's €1m Lotto prize

Someone in the Rebel county is celebrating their €1m Lotto Plus 1 win in last night's draw.

The winning normal play ticket was sold at the Applegreen store on the Cork Road in Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 04, 25, 27, 28, 39, 41 and the bonus number was 29.

This is the third Cork winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize since it doubled from €500,000 to €1m on September 1.

On Saturday, November 3, the Lotto Plus 1 top prize was won in Carrigtwohill while on October 24, another lucky player in Cork won the €1m with a ticket they bought in Mallow.

The owner of the Skibbereen Applegreen store, Paul Connolly, said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got the call, it's just incredible. This is our biggest Lotto win to date and we could not be happier for our customers.

"We are situated on the main Cork road so we get a lot of passing traffic – the winner could be absolutely anybody.

"We have a lot of locals in the store this morning so they are all anxiously checking their tickets in the hope that they have the one that’s worth a million euro.”