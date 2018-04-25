Cork residents group await decision on eviction notice

Members of the Leeside Residents Group say public support is boosting a campaign to halt their evictions.

A verdict is expected shortly from the Residential Tenancies Board over a plan by investment firm Lugus Capital to evict families from more than 20 apartments in Cork city to allow for a €3m refurbishment.

Cork Solidarity TD Mick Barry says the case is an eye-opener for people all over the country.

Mr Barry said: "It's happening in 2018, it's happening here in Cork and, to be honest, it's happening in other places around the country.

"The landlords are using a loophole that the Government has allowed them whereby rent can be hiked and evictions carried out on grounds of substantial refurbishment."